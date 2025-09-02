QuotesSections
Currencies / BSX
BSX: Boston Scientific Corporation

99.22 USD 0.64 (0.64%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BSX exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 98.20 and at a high of 99.86.

Follow Boston Scientific Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
98.20 99.86
Year Range
80.64 109.49
Previous Close
99.86
Open
99.56
Bid
99.22
Ask
99.52
Low
98.20
High
99.86
Volume
19.358 K
Daily Change
-0.64%
Month Change
-5.93%
6 Months Change
-1.17%
Year Change
18.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%