BSOL: Bitwise Solana Staking ETF
BSOL exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.01 and at a high of 18.86.
Follow Bitwise Solana Staking ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSOL stock price today?
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF stock is priced at 18.26 today. It trades within 18.01 - 18.86, yesterday's close was 18.69, and trading volume reached 2078. The live price chart of BSOL shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Solana Staking ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF is currently valued at 18.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.89% and USD. View the chart live to track BSOL movements.
How to buy BSOL stock?
You can buy Bitwise Solana Staking ETF shares at the current price of 18.26. Orders are usually placed near 18.26 or 18.56, while 2078 and 0.61% show market activity. Follow BSOL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSOL stock?
Investing in Bitwise Solana Staking ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.01 - 26.59 and current price 18.26. Many compare -20.64% and -30.89% before placing orders at 18.26 or 18.56. Explore the BSOL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Solana Staking ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Solana Staking ETF in the past year was 26.59. Within 18.01 - 26.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Solana Staking ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Solana Staking ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) over the year was 18.01. Comparing it with the current 18.26 and 18.01 - 26.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSOL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSOL stock split?
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.69, and -30.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.69
- Open
- 18.15
- Bid
- 18.26
- Ask
- 18.56
- Low
- 18.01
- High
- 18.86
- Volume
- 2.078 K
- Daily Change
- -2.30%
- Month Change
- -20.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.89%
- Year Change
- -30.89%