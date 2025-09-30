QuotesSections
BRNY: Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

48.40 USD 0.15 (0.31%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BRNY exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.03 and at a high of 48.40.

Follow Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BRNY stock price today?

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock is priced at 48.40 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 48.25, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of BRNY shows these updates.

Does Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is currently valued at 48.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.03% and USD. View the chart live to track BRNY movements.

How to buy BRNY stock?

You can buy Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 48.40. Orders are usually placed near 48.40 or 48.70, while 18 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow BRNY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BRNY stock?

Investing in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.29 - 48.50 and current price 48.40. Many compare 5.52% and 21.36% before placing orders at 48.40 or 48.70. Explore the BRNY price chart live with daily changes.

What are Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the past year was 48.50. Within 34.29 - 48.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) over the year was 34.29. Comparing it with the current 48.40 and 34.29 - 48.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRNY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BRNY stock split?

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.25, and 23.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.03 48.40
Year Range
34.29 48.50
Previous Close
48.25
Open
48.20
Bid
48.40
Ask
48.70
Low
48.03
High
48.40
Volume
18
Daily Change
0.31%
Month Change
5.52%
6 Months Change
21.36%
Year Change
23.03%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8