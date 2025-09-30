- 개요
BRNY: Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF
BRNY 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.21이고 고가는 48.38이었습니다.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BRNY stock price today?
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock is priced at 48.25 today. It trades within 0.21%, yesterday's close was 48.15, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BRNY shows these updates.
Does Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is currently valued at 48.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.65% and USD. View the chart live to track BRNY movements.
How to buy BRNY stock?
You can buy Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 48.25. Orders are usually placed near 48.25 or 48.55, while 10 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow BRNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRNY stock?
Investing in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.29 - 48.50 and current price 48.25. Many compare 5.19% and 20.99% before placing orders at 48.25 or 48.55. Explore the BRNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the past year was 48.50. Within 34.29 - 48.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) over the year was 34.29. Comparing it with the current 48.25 and 34.29 - 48.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRNY stock split?
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.15, and 22.65% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 48.15
- 시가
- 48.38
- Bid
- 48.25
- Ask
- 48.55
- 저가
- 48.21
- 고가
- 48.38
- 볼륨
- 10
- 일일 변동
- 0.21%
- 월 변동
- 5.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.99%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.65%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4