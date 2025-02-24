Currencies / BOXL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BOXL: Boxlight Corporation - Class A
2.52 USD 0.79 (45.66%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOXL exchange rate has changed by 45.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.72 and at a high of 3.25.
Follow Boxlight Corporation - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOXL News
- Boxlight Celebrates Ruby Jubilee at ISTELive 25 and ASCD Annual 25
- Boxlight CFO Greg Wiggins announces resignation effective July 18
- Boxlight unveils freestanding CL Totem display
- Boxlight Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Why Are US Stock Futures Rising on Monday? - Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
1.72 3.25
Year Range
0.30 3.78
- Previous Close
- 1.73
- Open
- 1.73
- Bid
- 2.52
- Ask
- 2.82
- Low
- 1.72
- High
- 3.25
- Volume
- 71.428 K
- Daily Change
- 45.66%
- Month Change
- 43.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.00%
- Year Change
- 375.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev