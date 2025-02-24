- Overview
BOAT: SonicShares Global Shipping ETF
BOAT exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.95 and at a high of 31.37.
Follow SonicShares Global Shipping ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BOAT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BOAT stock price today?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock is priced at 30.95 today. It trades within -1.09%, yesterday's close was 31.29, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BOAT shows these updates.
Does SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock pay dividends?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF is currently valued at 30.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.57% and USD. View the chart live to track BOAT movements.
How to buy BOAT stock?
You can buy SonicShares Global Shipping ETF shares at the current price of 30.95. Orders are usually placed near 30.95 or 31.25, while 16 and -1.34% show market activity. Follow BOAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOAT stock?
Investing in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 36.10 and current price 30.95. Many compare -2.40% and 16.53% before placing orders at 30.95 or 31.25. Explore the BOAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 22.22 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track SonicShares Global Shipping ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 30.95 and 22.22 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOAT stock split?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.29, and -12.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.29
- Open
- 31.37
- Bid
- 30.95
- Ask
- 31.25
- Low
- 30.95
- High
- 31.37
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.53%
- Year Change
- -12.57%
