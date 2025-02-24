- 개요
BOAT: SonicShares Global Shipping ETF
BOAT 환율이 오늘 -2.37%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.15이고 고가는 31.80이었습니다.
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BOAT News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BOAT stock price today?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock is priced at 31.29 today. It trades within -2.37%, yesterday's close was 32.05, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of BOAT shows these updates.
Does SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock pay dividends?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF is currently valued at 31.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.61% and USD. View the chart live to track BOAT movements.
How to buy BOAT stock?
You can buy SonicShares Global Shipping ETF shares at the current price of 31.29. Orders are usually placed near 31.29 or 31.59, while 32 and -0.89% show market activity. Follow BOAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOAT stock?
Investing in SonicShares Global Shipping ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.22 - 36.10 and current price 31.29. Many compare -1.32% and 17.81% before placing orders at 31.29 or 31.59. Explore the BOAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 22.22 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track SonicShares Global Shipping ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SonicShares Global Shipping ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (BOAT) over the year was 22.22. Comparing it with the current 31.29 and 22.22 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOAT stock split?
SonicShares Global Shipping ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.05, and -11.61% after corporate actions.
