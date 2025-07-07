- Overview
BNDX: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
BNDX exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.44 and at a high of 49.50.
Follow Vanguard Total International Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BNDX News
- BNDX Has Underperformed IAGG, But That May Reverse (NASDAQ:BNDX)
- A New Era For Fixed Income Investors: Prioritizing Income In A Volatile Market
- MSD: Not As Well-Positioned As Its Peers And Likely To Continue Underperforming
- ISD: Upside Potential Appears Limited, May Be Best To Take Gains (NYSE:ISD)
- Opinion: Watch out, retirees: President Trump doesn’t understand interest rates
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- HYI: Expensive And Hard To Recommend (NYSE:HYI)
- GUG: This Looks More Like A Bond Fund Than A Multi-Asset Fund (NYSE:GUG)
- U.S. Bond Market Continues To Trail Foreign Fixed Income
- JHI CEF: A Reasonable Bond Fund, But Hard To See Any Catalyst For Bonds
- EDF: Strong Recent Performance, But Limited Local Currency Exposure A Weakness
- TEI CEF: Profit From The U.S. Dollar's Decline With This Bond CEF
- EDD: A Unique CEF That Provides A High Yield And Foreign Currency Exposure (NYSE:EDD)
- JGH: A Good Way To Get Bond Exposure, If You Want It (NYSE:JGH)
- PFN: Long-Dated Debt And Floating-Rate Exposure Could Prove Problematic
- HNW CEF: Good Junk Bond Fund, But Wait For Pullback Before Buying Shares
- NFJ: Cheap Relative To Peers, But Now Is Not The Best Time To Buy (NYSE:NFJ)
- DBL: Currently Trading At A Rare Discount, But Not The Greatest History (NYSE:DBL)
- 4 Vanguard ETFs to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever
- DHY CEF: Not A Bad Junk Bond Fund, But The Price Could Be Better
- DSL: This Popular Bond Fund Is Destroying Purchasing Power (NYSE:DSL)
- GHY: One Of The Better Bond CEFs, But Too Expensive Right Now (NYSE:GHY)
- EAD: Good Recent Performance, But Hard To Justify The Current Price
- PFL: Distribution Is Fully Covered, But Hard To Justify The Premium (NYSE:PFL)
- Previous Close
- 49.45
- Open
- 49.45
- Bid
- 49.46
- Ask
- 49.76
- Low
- 49.44
- High
- 49.50
- Volume
- 2.440 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.33%
- Year Change
- -1.96%
