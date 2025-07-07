QuotesSections
BNDX: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

49.46 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BNDX exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.44 and at a high of 49.50.

Follow Vanguard Total International Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.44 49.50
Year Range
48.29 50.69
Previous Close
49.45
Open
49.45
Bid
49.46
Ask
49.76
Low
49.44
High
49.50
Volume
2.440 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.96%
6 Months Change
1.33%
Year Change
-1.96%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8