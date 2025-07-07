- 개요
BNDX: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
BNDX 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.36이고 고가는 49.46이었습니다.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BNDX stock price today?
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.45 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 49.39, and trading volume reached 2277. The live price chart of BNDX shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDX movements.
How to buy BNDX stock?
You can buy Vanguard Total International Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.45. Orders are usually placed near 49.45 or 49.75, while 2277 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow BNDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDX stock?
Investing in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.29 - 50.69 and current price 49.45. Many compare 0.94% and 1.31% before placing orders at 49.45 or 49.75. Explore the BNDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 50.69. Within 48.29 - 50.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total International Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BNDX) over the year was 48.29. Comparing it with the current 49.45 and 48.29 - 50.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDX stock split?
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.39, and -1.98% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 49.39
- 시가
- 49.36
- Bid
- 49.45
- Ask
- 49.75
- 저가
- 49.36
- 고가
- 49.46
- 볼륨
- 2.277 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 0.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.31%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.98%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4