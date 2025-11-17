- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BNBX: APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC
BNBX exchange rate has changed by -3.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.6600 and at a high of 2.8599.
Follow APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNBX stock price today?
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC stock is priced at 2.7574 today. It trades within 2.6600 - 2.8599, yesterday's close was 2.8500, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of BNBX shows these updates.
Does APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC stock pay dividends?
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC is currently valued at 2.7574. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BNBX movements.
How to buy BNBX stock?
You can buy APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC shares at the current price of 2.7574. Orders are usually placed near 2.7574 or 2.7604, while 24 and -0.45% show market activity. Follow BNBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNBX stock?
Investing in APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC involves considering the yearly range 2.6600 - 6.1700 and current price 2.7574. Many compare -17.44% and -52.70% before placing orders at 2.7574 or 2.7604. Explore the BNBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC in the past year was 6.1700. Within 2.6600 - 6.1700, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.8500 helps spot resistance levels. Track APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC performance using the live chart.
What are APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC (BNBX) over the year was 2.6600. Comparing it with the current 2.7574 and 2.6600 - 6.1700 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNBX stock split?
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.8500, and -52.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.8500
- Open
- 2.7700
- Bid
- 2.7574
- Ask
- 2.7604
- Low
- 2.6600
- High
- 2.8599
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- -3.25%
- Month Change
- -17.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -52.70%
- Year Change
- -52.70%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 9.9
- Prev
- 10.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev