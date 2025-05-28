Currencies / BLZE
BLZE: Backblaze Inc - Class A
9.55 USD 0.23 (2.35%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BLZE exchange rate has changed by -2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.51 and at a high of 9.92.
Follow Backblaze Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BLZE News
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) is a Great Choice
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Backblaze (BLZE) Could Surge 39.08%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Backblaze (BLZE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks with Strong Buy Ratings and Big Upside Ahead - TipRanks.com
- Backblaze adopts stock ownership policy for directors and executives
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Backblaze to present on AI storage strategies at Ai4 2025 conference
- Citizens JMP raises Backblaze stock price target to $8 on strong earnings
- Backblaze Q2 2025 slides: B2 Cloud Storage growth accelerates to 29% as AI momentum builds
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Backblaze announces $10 million share repurchase program
- Backblaze to showcase AI storage solutions at Ai4 2025 conference
- Backblaze unveils new security features for cloud storage
- Backblaze adds legal hold feature to computer backup service
- Backblaze expands US-East data center to support AI workflows
- 3 “Strong Buy” Technology Stocks to Buy Now, 7/2/25, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Citizens JMP initiates Backblaze stock with Market Outperform rating
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/19/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Enterprise Strategy Group Analysis Shows Up to 3.2x Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
- Backblaze Helps Media Post-Production Leader IDC LA Slash Cloud Storage Costs 75% While Accelerating Client Delivery
- Backblaze secures $20 million credit facility with Citizens Bank
- Backblaze to Share Developer Community Insights at AI DevSummit 2025
Daily Range
9.51 9.92
Year Range
3.94 9.92
- Previous Close
- 9.78
- Open
- 9.77
- Bid
- 9.55
- Ask
- 9.85
- Low
- 9.51
- High
- 9.92
- Volume
- 1.230 K
- Daily Change
- -2.35%
- Month Change
- 18.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 97.72%
- Year Change
- 49.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%