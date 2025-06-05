Währungen / BLZE
BLZE: Backblaze Inc - Class A
9.79 USD 0.07 (0.72%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BLZE hat sich für heute um 0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Backblaze Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLZE News
Tagesspanne
9.66 9.83
Jahresspanne
3.94 9.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.72
- Eröffnung
- 9.70
- Bid
- 9.79
- Ask
- 10.09
- Tief
- 9.66
- Hoch
- 9.83
- Volumen
- 242
- Tagesänderung
- 0.72%
- Monatsänderung
- 21.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 102.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 52.97%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K