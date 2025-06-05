QuotazioniSezioni
BLZE: Backblaze Inc - Class A

9.99 USD 0.27 (2.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLZE ha avuto una variazione del 2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.66 e ad un massimo di 10.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Backblaze Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.66 10.12
Intervallo Annuale
3.94 10.12
Chiusura Precedente
9.72
Apertura
9.70
Bid
9.99
Ask
10.29
Minimo
9.66
Massimo
10.12
Volume
2.575 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.78%
Variazione Mensile
23.95%
Variazione Semestrale
106.83%
Variazione Annuale
56.09%
20 settembre, sabato