Valute / BLZE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BLZE: Backblaze Inc - Class A
9.99 USD 0.27 (2.78%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BLZE ha avuto una variazione del 2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.66 e ad un massimo di 10.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Backblaze Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLZE News
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Is Up 8.62% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) is a Great Choice
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Backblaze (BLZE) Could Surge 39.08%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Backblaze (BLZE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks with Strong Buy Ratings and Big Upside Ahead - TipRanks.com
- Backblaze adopts stock ownership policy for directors and executives
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Backblaze to present on AI storage strategies at Ai4 2025 conference
- Citizens JMP raises Backblaze stock price target to $8 on strong earnings
- Backblaze Q2 2025 slides: B2 Cloud Storage growth accelerates to 29% as AI momentum builds
- Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Backblaze announces $10 million share repurchase program
- Backblaze to showcase AI storage solutions at Ai4 2025 conference
- Backblaze unveils new security features for cloud storage
- Backblaze adds legal hold feature to computer backup service
- Backblaze expands US-East data center to support AI workflows
- 3 “Strong Buy” Technology Stocks to Buy Now, 7/2/25, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Citizens JMP initiates Backblaze stock with Market Outperform rating
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/19/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Enterprise Strategy Group Analysis Shows Up to 3.2x Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
- Backblaze Helps Media Post-Production Leader IDC LA Slash Cloud Storage Costs 75% While Accelerating Client Delivery
- Backblaze secures $20 million credit facility with Citizens Bank
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.66 10.12
Intervallo Annuale
3.94 10.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.72
- Apertura
- 9.70
- Bid
- 9.99
- Ask
- 10.29
- Minimo
- 9.66
- Massimo
- 10.12
- Volume
- 2.575 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 106.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 56.09%
20 settembre, sabato