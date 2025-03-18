QuotesSections
BLCN: Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

27.99 USD 0.27 (0.97%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BLCN exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.39 and at a high of 28.08.

Follow Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BLCN stock price today?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock is priced at 27.99 today. It trades within 0.97%, yesterday's close was 27.72, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of BLCN shows these updates.

Does Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock pay dividends?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF is currently valued at 27.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.09% and USD. View the chart live to track BLCN movements.

How to buy BLCN stock?

You can buy Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF shares at the current price of 27.99. Orders are usually placed near 27.99 or 28.29, while 32 and 1.93% show market activity. Follow BLCN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLCN stock?

Investing in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.24 - 30.66 and current price 27.99. Many compare 18.00% and 46.85% before placing orders at 27.99 or 28.29. Explore the BLCN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the past year was 30.66. Within 16.24 - 30.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) over the year was 16.24. Comparing it with the current 27.99 and 16.24 - 30.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLCN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BLCN stock split?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.72, and 12.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.39 28.08
Year Range
16.24 30.66
Previous Close
27.72
Open
27.46
Bid
27.99
Ask
28.29
Low
26.39
High
28.08
Volume
32
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
18.00%
6 Months Change
46.85%
Year Change
12.09%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8