BLCN: Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

27.72 USD 0.42 (1.54%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BLCN 환율이 오늘 1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.97이고 고가는 27.86이었습니다.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BLCN stock price today?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock is priced at 27.72 today. It trades within 1.54%, yesterday's close was 27.30, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of BLCN shows these updates.

Does Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock pay dividends?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF is currently valued at 27.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BLCN movements.

How to buy BLCN stock?

You can buy Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF shares at the current price of 27.72. Orders are usually placed near 27.72 or 28.02, while 17 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow BLCN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BLCN stock?

Investing in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.24 - 30.66 and current price 27.72. Many compare 16.86% and 45.44% before placing orders at 27.72 or 28.02. Explore the BLCN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the past year was 30.66. Within 16.24 - 30.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) over the year was 16.24. Comparing it with the current 27.72 and 16.24 - 30.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLCN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BLCN stock split?

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.30, and 11.01% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.97 27.86
년간 변동
16.24 30.66
이전 종가
27.30
시가
27.50
Bid
27.72
Ask
28.02
저가
25.97
고가
27.86
볼륨
17
일일 변동
1.54%
월 변동
16.86%
6개월 변동
45.44%
년간 변동율
11.01%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4