- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BIZD: VanEck BDC Income ETF
BIZD exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.80 and at a high of 15.04.
Follow VanEck BDC Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIZD News
- Worried About BDCs? These 2 Are There To Offer Sustainable Yields
- MSTY: Sucker Yield, But Has Its Place For Those Seeking Income, Not Alpha
- The More They Drop, The More I Buy
- Time To Hunt Bargains In The BDC Forest: 2 Picks At ~20% Discount To NAV
- Why This Fed Rate Cut Is Terrible News For Some Dividend Stocks
- The Single-Biggest Risk For BDCs Nobody Is Talking About
- What Will It Take To Halt BDC Dividend Cuts? 1 Catalyst On The Horizon
- Is A 10%+ Yield Safe Right Now? 2 Picks For A Retiree's Radar
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- Gladstone Capital: One Of Few Buying Opportunities In The BDC Segment (NASDAQ:GLAD)
- FSK KKR Capital Stock: A Dividend Cut May Be Closer Than I Anticipated (NYSE:FSK)
- SPYI: Smart And Income-Rich Way To Invest In The S&P 500 (BATS:SPYI)
- Can You Retire On $500,000?
- 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me $2,000 Each Month
- Dare I Say It, Ares Capital Is About To Cut Its Dividend (NASDAQ:ARCC)
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- BDC Investing: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors
- What If Everyone Is Wrong About REITs? Here's My Contrarian View
- The Worst Setup For BDCs In Years
- 3 BDCs That Are Not Invited To The Dividend Cut Party
- The Weakest Jobs Market Since 2020: What Investors Need To Know
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Strength Amid Headwinds And The Premium Reflects That
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIZD stock price today?
VanEck BDC Income ETF stock is priced at 14.93 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 14.93, and trading volume reached 3021. The live price chart of BIZD shows these updates.
Does VanEck BDC Income ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck BDC Income ETF is currently valued at 14.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.38% and USD. View the chart live to track BIZD movements.
How to buy BIZD stock?
You can buy VanEck BDC Income ETF shares at the current price of 14.93. Orders are usually placed near 14.93 or 15.23, while 3021 and -0.40% show market activity. Follow BIZD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIZD stock?
Investing in VanEck BDC Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.50 - 17.85 and current price 14.93. Many compare -6.80% and -8.91% before placing orders at 14.93 or 15.23. Explore the BIZD price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck BDC Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the past year was 17.85. Within 13.50 - 17.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck BDC Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck BDC Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) over the year was 13.50. Comparing it with the current 14.93 and 13.50 - 17.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIZD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIZD stock split?
VanEck BDC Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.93, and -7.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.93
- Open
- 14.99
- Bid
- 14.93
- Ask
- 15.23
- Low
- 14.80
- High
- 15.04
- Volume
- 3.021 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -6.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.91%
- Year Change
- -7.38%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8