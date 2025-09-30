- Overview
BHYB: DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
BHYB exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.76 and at a high of 54.76.
Follow DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BHYB stock price today?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock is priced at 54.76 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 54.93, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BHYB shows these updates.
Does DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF is currently valued at 54.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BHYB movements.
How to buy BHYB stock?
You can buy DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF shares at the current price of 54.76. Orders are usually placed near 54.76 or 55.06, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BHYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHYB stock?
Investing in DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.70 - 55.14 and current price 54.76. Many compare 0.40% and 1.88% before placing orders at 54.76 or 55.06. Explore the BHYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF in the past year was 55.14. Within 52.70 - 55.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) over the year was 52.70. Comparing it with the current 54.76 and 52.70 - 55.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHYB stock split?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.93, and -0.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.93
- Open
- 54.76
- Bid
- 54.76
- Ask
- 55.06
- Low
- 54.76
- High
- 54.76
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.88%
- Year Change
- -0.02%
