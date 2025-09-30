시세섹션
통화 / BHYB
주식로 돌아가기

BHYB: DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

54.76 USD 0.17 (0.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BHYB 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.76이고 고가는 54.76이었습니다.

DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BHYB stock price today?

DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock is priced at 54.76 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 54.93, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BHYB shows these updates.

Does DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock pay dividends?

DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF is currently valued at 54.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BHYB movements.

How to buy BHYB stock?

You can buy DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF shares at the current price of 54.76. Orders are usually placed near 54.76 or 55.06, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BHYB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BHYB stock?

Investing in DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.70 - 55.14 and current price 54.76. Many compare 0.40% and 1.88% before placing orders at 54.76 or 55.06. Explore the BHYB price chart live with daily changes.

What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF in the past year was 55.14. Within 52.70 - 55.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) over the year was 52.70. Comparing it with the current 54.76 and 52.70 - 55.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHYB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BHYB stock split?

DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.93, and -0.02% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
54.76 54.76
년간 변동
52.70 55.14
이전 종가
54.93
시가
54.76
Bid
54.76
Ask
55.06
저가
54.76
고가
54.76
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-0.31%
월 변동
0.40%
6개월 변동
1.88%
년간 변동율
-0.02%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4