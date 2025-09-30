- 개요
BHYB: DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
BHYB 환율이 오늘 -0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.76이고 고가는 54.76이었습니다.
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BHYB stock price today?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock is priced at 54.76 today. It trades within -0.31%, yesterday's close was 54.93, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BHYB shows these updates.
Does DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF is currently valued at 54.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BHYB movements.
How to buy BHYB stock?
You can buy DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF shares at the current price of 54.76. Orders are usually placed near 54.76 or 55.06, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BHYB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHYB stock?
Investing in DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.70 - 55.14 and current price 54.76. Many compare 0.40% and 1.88% before placing orders at 54.76 or 55.06. Explore the BHYB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF in the past year was 55.14. Within 52.70 - 55.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) over the year was 52.70. Comparing it with the current 54.76 and 52.70 - 55.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHYB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHYB stock split?
DBX ETF Trust Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.93, and -0.02% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 54.93
- 시가
- 54.76
- Bid
- 54.76
- Ask
- 55.06
- 저가
- 54.76
- 고가
- 54.76
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -0.31%
- 월 변동
- 0.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.88%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.02%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4