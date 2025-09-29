- Overview
BHR-PB: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti
BHR-PB exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.35 and at a high of 16.44.
Follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BHR-PB stock price today?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti stock is priced at 16.38 today. It trades within -0.18%, yesterday's close was 16.41, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BHR-PB shows these updates.
Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti stock pay dividends?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti is currently valued at 16.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PB movements.
How to buy BHR-PB stock?
You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti shares at the current price of 16.38. Orders are usually placed near 16.38 or 16.68, while 6 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow BHR-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHR-PB stock?
Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti involves considering the yearly range 12.75 - 16.49 and current price 16.38. Many compare 7.69% and 20.00% before placing orders at 16.38 or 16.68. Explore the BHR-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 16.49. Within 12.75 - 16.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti performance using the live chart.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PB) over the year was 12.75. Comparing it with the current 16.38 and 12.75 - 16.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHR-PB stock split?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.41, and 20.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.41
- Open
- 16.35
- Bid
- 16.38
- Ask
- 16.68
- Low
- 16.35
- High
- 16.44
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.00%
- Year Change
- 20.00%
