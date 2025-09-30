- 개요
BHR-PB: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti
BHR-PB 환율이 오늘 -0.18%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.35이고 고가는 16.44이었습니다.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BHR-PB stock price today?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti stock is priced at 16.38 today. It trades within -0.18%, yesterday's close was 16.41, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BHR-PB shows these updates.
Does Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti stock pay dividends?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti is currently valued at 16.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.00% and USD. View the chart live to track BHR-PB movements.
How to buy BHR-PB stock?
You can buy Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti shares at the current price of 16.38. Orders are usually placed near 16.38 or 16.68, while 6 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow BHR-PB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHR-PB stock?
Investing in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti involves considering the yearly range 12.75 - 16.49 and current price 16.38. Many compare 7.69% and 20.00% before placing orders at 16.38 or 16.68. Explore the BHR-PB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. in the past year was 16.49. Within 12.75 - 16.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti performance using the live chart.
What are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR-PB) over the year was 12.75. Comparing it with the current 16.38 and 12.75 - 16.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHR-PB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHR-PB stock split?
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc 5.50% Series B Cumulative Converti has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.41, and 20.00% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 16.41
- 시가
- 16.35
- Bid
- 16.38
- Ask
- 16.68
- 저가
- 16.35
- 고가
- 16.44
- 볼륨
- 6
- 일일 변동
- -0.18%
- 월 변동
- 7.69%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.00%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4