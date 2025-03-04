QuotesSections
BHFAL
BHFAL: Brighthouse Financial Inc - Junior Subordinated Debentures due

18.3400 USD 0.0300 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BHFAL exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.2300 and at a high of 18.5600.

Follow Brighthouse Financial Inc - Junior Subordinated Debentures due dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
18.2300 18.5600
Year Range
17.7300 25.4600
Previous Close
18.3100
Open
18.4900
Bid
18.3400
Ask
18.3430
Low
18.2300
High
18.5600
Volume
145
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
-4.24%
6 Months Change
-13.14%
Year Change
-27.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%