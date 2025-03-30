Currencies / BHE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BHE: Benchmark Electronics Inc
39.72 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BHE exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.05 and at a high of 39.78.
Follow Benchmark Electronics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHE News
- Benchmark Electronics SVP Janick sells $405k in stock
- Benchmark Electronics declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Benchmark Electronics CEO to retire, names successor
- Benchmark delivers 24 mobile surveillance systems to enhance border security
- Ouster Is Laser-Focused On Being The Eyes Of Physical AI. CEO Touts Lidar's Expanding Reach.
- Benchmark (BHE) Q2 EPS Beats by 2%
- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Benchmark Electronics falls 3% as Q2 results fail to impress investors
- Benchmark Electronics earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Benchmark completes work on Aurora exascale supercomputer
- Benchmark Electronics: Weak Technicals And Outlook Stifle Any Potential Momentum
- Benchmark Strengthens Presence in Jalisco with Grand Opening of Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara
- Benchmark Announces Appointment of Glynis A. Bryan to Board of Directors
- Benchmark Electronics at Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Benchmark Electronics: Downgrading To 'Hold' On Rising Volatility (NYSE:BHE)
Daily Range
39.05 39.78
Year Range
30.74 52.57
- Previous Close
- 39.69
- Open
- 39.72
- Bid
- 39.72
- Ask
- 40.02
- Low
- 39.05
- High
- 39.78
- Volume
- 273
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.11%
- Year Change
- -10.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%