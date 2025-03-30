Valute / BHE
BHE: Benchmark Electronics Inc
40.14 USD 0.64 (1.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BHE ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.96 e ad un massimo di 41.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Benchmark Electronics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.96 41.01
Intervallo Annuale
30.74 52.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 40.78
- Apertura
- 40.88
- Bid
- 40.14
- Ask
- 40.44
- Minimo
- 39.96
- Massimo
- 41.01
- Volume
- 573
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.19%
20 settembre, sabato