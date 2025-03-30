QuotazioniSezioni
BHE: Benchmark Electronics Inc

40.14 USD 0.64 (1.57%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BHE ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.96 e ad un massimo di 41.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Benchmark Electronics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.96 41.01
Intervallo Annuale
30.74 52.57
Chiusura Precedente
40.78
Apertura
40.88
Bid
40.14
Ask
40.44
Minimo
39.96
Massimo
41.01
Volume
573
Variazione giornaliera
-1.57%
Variazione Mensile
1.26%
Variazione Semestrale
6.22%
Variazione Annuale
-9.19%
