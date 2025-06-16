Currencies / BGSF
BGSF: BGSF Inc
7.59 USD 0.25 (3.19%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BGSF exchange rate has changed by -3.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.55 and at a high of 8.01.
Follow BGSF Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BGSF News
- What's Going On With BGSF Stock Friday? - BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)
- BGSF to pay $2.00 per share special dividend from asset sale
- BGSF completes $99 million sale of professional division to INSPYR
- BGSF shareholders approve sale of professional division to Inspyr Solutions
- Bgsf (BGSF) Q2 Revenue Falls 9%
- BG Staffing Inc earnings missed by $0.21, revenue fell short of estimates
- BGSF validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 66% return
- BGSF Stock: Strong Buy On $99 Million Deal (NYSE:BGSF)
- This five-star fund manager says even smart investors have been missing the greatest theme of our time
- Why Lennar Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- BGSF stock soars after agreeing to sell professional division for $99 million
- BGSF to sell professional division to INSPYR for $99 million
Daily Range
7.55 8.01
Year Range
2.91 9.06
- Previous Close
- 7.84
- Open
- 7.86
- Bid
- 7.59
- Ask
- 7.89
- Low
- 7.55
- High
- 8.01
- Volume
- 620
- Daily Change
- -3.19%
- Month Change
- 24.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 100.79%
- Year Change
- -8.00%
