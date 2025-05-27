Currencies / BFST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BFST: Business First Bancshares Inc
23.92 USD 0.52 (2.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BFST exchange rate has changed by -2.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.76 and at a high of 24.31.
Follow Business First Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BFST News
- DA Davidson raises Business First Banchsares stock price target on improved outlook
- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Business First Bancshares, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BFST)
- Earnings call transcript: Business First Q2 2025 beats expectations
- Business First (BFST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Business First Q2 2025 slides reveal strong performance and acquisition momentum
- Business First (BFST) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Business First earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Isabella Bank Corporation (ISBA) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- CNB Financial (CCNE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fulton Financial (FULT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Business First Bancshares to acquire Progressive Bancorp in stock deal
- Business First Bancshares holds annual shareholder meeting
Daily Range
23.76 24.31
Year Range
20.07 30.30
- Previous Close
- 24.44
- Open
- 24.31
- Bid
- 23.92
- Ask
- 24.22
- Low
- 23.76
- High
- 24.31
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- -2.13%
- Month Change
- -3.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.83%
- Year Change
- -5.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%