- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BF-B: Brown Forman Inc Class B
BF-B exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.86 and at a high of 27.24.
Follow Brown Forman Inc Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BF-B stock price today?
Brown Forman Inc Class B stock is priced at 27.15 today. It trades within 0.18%, yesterday's close was 27.10, and trading volume reached 3211. The live price chart of BF-B shows these updates.
Does Brown Forman Inc Class B stock pay dividends?
Brown Forman Inc Class B is currently valued at 27.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.39% and USD. View the chart live to track BF-B movements.
How to buy BF-B stock?
You can buy Brown Forman Inc Class B shares at the current price of 27.15. Orders are usually placed near 27.15 or 27.45, while 3211 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow BF-B updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BF-B stock?
Investing in Brown Forman Inc Class B involves considering the yearly range 25.53 - 36.10 and current price 27.15. Many compare -7.87% and -24.39% before placing orders at 27.15 or 27.45. Explore the BF-B price chart live with daily changes.
What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP in the past year was 36.10. Within 25.53 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brown Forman Inc Class B performance using the live chart.
What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP (BF-B) over the year was 25.53. Comparing it with the current 27.15 and 25.53 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BF-B moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BF-B stock split?
Brown Forman Inc Class B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.10, and -24.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.10
- Open
- 27.24
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Low
- 26.86
- High
- 27.24
- Volume
- 3.211 K
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- -7.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.39%
- Year Change
- -24.39%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev