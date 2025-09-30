- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BF-B: Brown Forman Inc Class B
BF-B 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.86이고 고가는 27.24이었습니다.
Brown Forman Inc Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BF-B stock price today?
Brown Forman Inc Class B stock is priced at 27.06 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.10, and trading volume reached 4776. The live price chart of BF-B shows these updates.
Does Brown Forman Inc Class B stock pay dividends?
Brown Forman Inc Class B is currently valued at 27.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.64% and USD. View the chart live to track BF-B movements.
How to buy BF-B stock?
You can buy Brown Forman Inc Class B shares at the current price of 27.06. Orders are usually placed near 27.06 or 27.36, while 4776 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow BF-B updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BF-B stock?
Investing in Brown Forman Inc Class B involves considering the yearly range 25.53 - 36.10 and current price 27.06. Many compare -8.18% and -24.64% before placing orders at 27.06 or 27.36. Explore the BF-B price chart live with daily changes.
What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP in the past year was 36.10. Within 25.53 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brown Forman Inc Class B performance using the live chart.
What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP (BF-B) over the year was 25.53. Comparing it with the current 27.06 and 25.53 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BF-B moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BF-B stock split?
Brown Forman Inc Class B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.10, and -24.64% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.10
- 시가
- 27.24
- Bid
- 27.06
- Ask
- 27.36
- 저가
- 26.86
- 고가
- 27.24
- 볼륨
- 4.776 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- -8.18%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -24.64%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4