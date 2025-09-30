시세섹션
통화 / BF-B
BF-B: Brown Forman Inc Class B

27.06 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BF-B 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.86이고 고가는 27.24이었습니다.

Brown Forman Inc Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BF-B stock price today?

Brown Forman Inc Class B stock is priced at 27.06 today. It trades within -0.15%, yesterday's close was 27.10, and trading volume reached 4776. The live price chart of BF-B shows these updates.

Does Brown Forman Inc Class B stock pay dividends?

Brown Forman Inc Class B is currently valued at 27.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.64% and USD. View the chart live to track BF-B movements.

How to buy BF-B stock?

You can buy Brown Forman Inc Class B shares at the current price of 27.06. Orders are usually placed near 27.06 or 27.36, while 4776 and -0.66% show market activity. Follow BF-B updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BF-B stock?

Investing in Brown Forman Inc Class B involves considering the yearly range 25.53 - 36.10 and current price 27.06. Many compare -8.18% and -24.64% before placing orders at 27.06 or 27.36. Explore the BF-B price chart live with daily changes.

What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP in the past year was 36.10. Within 25.53 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brown Forman Inc Class B performance using the live chart.

What are BROWN FORMAN CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BROWN FORMAN CORP (BF-B) over the year was 25.53. Comparing it with the current 27.06 and 25.53 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BF-B moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BF-B stock split?

Brown Forman Inc Class B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.10, and -24.64% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
26.86 27.24
년간 변동
25.53 36.10
이전 종가
27.10
시가
27.24
Bid
27.06
Ask
27.36
저가
26.86
고가
27.24
볼륨
4.776 K
일일 변동
-0.15%
월 변동
-8.18%
6개월 변동
-24.64%
년간 변동율
-24.64%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4