- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BETZ: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
BETZ exchange rate has changed by -4.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.72 and at a high of 24.65.
Follow Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BETZ stock price today?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock is priced at 23.75 today. It trades within -4.08%, yesterday's close was 24.76, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of BETZ shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF is currently valued at 23.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.67% and USD. View the chart live to track BETZ movements.
How to buy BETZ stock?
You can buy Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF shares at the current price of 23.75. Orders are usually placed near 23.75 or 24.05, while 61 and -3.65% show market activity. Follow BETZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BETZ stock?
Investing in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.74 - 25.48 and current price 23.75. Many compare -3.10% and 26.20% before placing orders at 23.75 or 24.05. Explore the BETZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the past year was 25.48. Within 16.74 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) over the year was 16.74. Comparing it with the current 23.75 and 16.74 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BETZ stock split?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.76, and 26.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.76
- Open
- 24.65
- Bid
- 23.75
- Ask
- 24.05
- Low
- 23.72
- High
- 24.65
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- -4.08%
- Month Change
- -3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.20%
- Year Change
- 26.67%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8