시세섹션
통화 / BETZ
주식로 돌아가기

BETZ: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

24.76 USD 0.24 (0.98%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BETZ 환율이 오늘 0.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.54이고 고가는 24.76이었습니다.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BETZ stock price today?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock is priced at 24.76 today. It trades within 0.98%, yesterday's close was 24.52, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BETZ shows these updates.

Does Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock pay dividends?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF is currently valued at 24.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.05% and USD. View the chart live to track BETZ movements.

How to buy BETZ stock?

You can buy Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF shares at the current price of 24.76. Orders are usually placed near 24.76 or 25.06, while 13 and 0.90% show market activity. Follow BETZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BETZ stock?

Investing in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.74 - 25.48 and current price 24.76. Many compare 1.02% and 31.56% before placing orders at 24.76 or 25.06. Explore the BETZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the past year was 25.48. Within 16.74 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) over the year was 16.74. Comparing it with the current 24.76 and 16.74 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BETZ stock split?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.52, and 32.05% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.54 24.76
년간 변동
16.74 25.48
이전 종가
24.52
시가
24.54
Bid
24.76
Ask
25.06
저가
24.54
고가
24.76
볼륨
13
일일 변동
0.98%
월 변동
1.02%
6개월 변동
31.56%
년간 변동율
32.05%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4