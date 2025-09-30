- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BETZ: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
BETZ 환율이 오늘 0.98%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.54이고 고가는 24.76이었습니다.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BETZ stock price today?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock is priced at 24.76 today. It trades within 0.98%, yesterday's close was 24.52, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BETZ shows these updates.
Does Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF is currently valued at 24.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.05% and USD. View the chart live to track BETZ movements.
How to buy BETZ stock?
You can buy Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF shares at the current price of 24.76. Orders are usually placed near 24.76 or 25.06, while 13 and 0.90% show market activity. Follow BETZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BETZ stock?
Investing in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.74 - 25.48 and current price 24.76. Many compare 1.02% and 31.56% before placing orders at 24.76 or 25.06. Explore the BETZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the past year was 25.48. Within 16.74 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) over the year was 16.74. Comparing it with the current 24.76 and 16.74 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BETZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BETZ stock split?
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.52, and 32.05% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.52
- 시가
- 24.54
- Bid
- 24.76
- Ask
- 25.06
- 저가
- 24.54
- 고가
- 24.76
- 볼륨
- 13
- 일일 변동
- 0.98%
- 월 변동
- 1.02%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.56%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.05%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4