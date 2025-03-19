QuotesSections
BETR
BETR: Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A

25.55 USD 0.71 (2.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BETR exchange rate has changed by -2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 27.29.

Follow Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.33 27.29
Year Range
7.71 27.29
Previous Close
26.26
Open
26.06
Bid
25.55
Ask
25.85
Low
25.33
High
27.29
Volume
124
Daily Change
-2.70%
Month Change
16.72%
6 Months Change
128.74%
Year Change
43.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%