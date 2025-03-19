Currencies / BETR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BETR: Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A
25.55 USD 0.71 (2.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BETR exchange rate has changed by -2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.33 and at a high of 27.29.
Follow Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BETR News
- Nicholas J. Calamari of Better Home & Finance sold shares worth $380k
- Better (BETR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 38%
- Better Q2 2025 presentation slides: AI-driven mortgage platform shows improving unit economics
- Zillow Group (ZG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Rocket Companies (RKT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Better CEO Vishal Garg Receives Inman’s 2025 Best of Finance Award
- Should you use your home equity to pay off credit-card debt? Read this before taking out a HELOC.
- Better Appoints Leah Price to Lead Tinman ® AI Platform ” Tinman ® to Disrupt Encompass and Entire Mortgage Software Stack
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Key Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Better Home & Finance director buys $597k in stock
- Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
25.33 27.29
Year Range
7.71 27.29
- Previous Close
- 26.26
- Open
- 26.06
- Bid
- 25.55
- Ask
- 25.85
- Low
- 25.33
- High
- 27.29
- Volume
- 124
- Daily Change
- -2.70%
- Month Change
- 16.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 128.74%
- Year Change
- 43.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%