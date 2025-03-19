Valute / BETR
BETR: Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A
34.09 USD 2.07 (6.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BETR ha avuto una variazione del 6.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.02 e ad un massimo di 36.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.02 36.38
Intervallo Annuale
7.71 36.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.02
- Apertura
- 32.70
- Bid
- 34.09
- Ask
- 34.39
- Minimo
- 31.02
- Massimo
- 36.38
- Volume
- 1.423 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- 55.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 205.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- 91.73%
20 settembre, sabato