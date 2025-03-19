QuotazioniSezioni
BETR: Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A

34.09 USD 2.07 (6.46%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BETR ha avuto una variazione del 6.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.02 e ad un massimo di 36.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Better Home & Finance Holding Company - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.02 36.38
Intervallo Annuale
7.71 36.38
Chiusura Precedente
32.02
Apertura
32.70
Bid
34.09
Ask
34.39
Minimo
31.02
Massimo
36.38
Volume
1.423 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.46%
Variazione Mensile
55.73%
Variazione Semestrale
205.19%
Variazione Annuale
91.73%
20 settembre, sabato