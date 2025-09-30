QuotesSections
BEMB
BEMB: iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo

54.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BEMB exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.07 and at a high of 54.07.

Follow iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BEMB stock price today?

iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo stock is priced at 54.07 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 54.07, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BEMB shows these updates.

Does iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo stock pay dividends?

iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo is currently valued at 54.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track BEMB movements.

How to buy BEMB stock?

You can buy iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo shares at the current price of 54.07. Orders are usually placed near 54.07 or 54.37, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BEMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BEMB stock?

Investing in iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo involves considering the yearly range 49.93 - 54.33 and current price 54.07. Many compare 1.71% and 3.48% before placing orders at 54.07 or 54.37. Explore the BEMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 54.33. Within 49.93 - 54.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo performance using the live chart.

What are iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) over the year was 49.93. Comparing it with the current 54.07 and 49.93 - 54.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BEMB stock split?

iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.07, and 0.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
54.07 54.07
Year Range
49.93 54.33
Previous Close
54.07
Open
54.07
Bid
54.07
Ask
54.37
Low
54.07
High
54.07
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
1.71%
6 Months Change
3.48%
Year Change
0.30%
