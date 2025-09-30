- 개요
BEMB: iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo
BEMB 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 54.06이고 고가는 54.07이었습니다.
iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BEMB stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo stock is priced at 54.07 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 54.10, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BEMB shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo is currently valued at 54.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.30% and USD. View the chart live to track BEMB movements.
How to buy BEMB stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo shares at the current price of 54.07. Orders are usually placed near 54.07 or 54.37, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BEMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEMB stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo involves considering the yearly range 49.93 - 54.33 and current price 54.07. Many compare 1.71% and 3.48% before placing orders at 54.07 or 54.37. Explore the BEMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the past year was 54.33. Within 49.93 - 54.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo performance using the live chart.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) over the year was 49.93. Comparing it with the current 54.07 and 49.93 - 54.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEMB stock split?
iShares Trust iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bo has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.10, and 0.30% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 54.10
- 시가
- 54.07
- Bid
- 54.07
- Ask
- 54.37
- 저가
- 54.06
- 고가
- 54.07
- 볼륨
- 5
- 일일 변동
- -0.06%
- 월 변동
- 1.71%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.30%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4