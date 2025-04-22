- Overview
BEDZ: AdvisorShares Hotel ETF
BEDZ exchange rate has changed by -2.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.49 and at a high of 33.79.
Follow AdvisorShares Hotel ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BEDZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEDZ stock price today?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock is priced at 33.49 today. It trades within -2.56%, yesterday's close was 34.37, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BEDZ shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF is currently valued at 33.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.55% and USD. View the chart live to track BEDZ movements.
How to buy BEDZ stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Hotel ETF shares at the current price of 33.49. Orders are usually placed near 33.49 or 33.79, while 3 and -0.89% show market activity. Follow BEDZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEDZ stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.19 - 35.09 and current price 33.49. Many compare -2.70% and 14.89% before placing orders at 33.49 or 33.79. Explore the BEDZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the past year was 35.09. Within 25.19 - 35.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Hotel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) over the year was 25.19. Comparing it with the current 33.49 and 25.19 - 35.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEDZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEDZ stock split?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.37, and 9.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.37
- Open
- 33.79
- Bid
- 33.49
- Ask
- 33.79
- Low
- 33.49
- High
- 33.79
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -2.56%
- Month Change
- -2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.89%
- Year Change
- 9.55%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8