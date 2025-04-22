- 개요
BEDZ: AdvisorShares Hotel ETF
BEDZ 환율이 오늘 -0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.37이고 고가는 34.37이었습니다.
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEDZ News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BEDZ stock price today?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock is priced at 34.37 today. It trades within -0.06%, yesterday's close was 34.39, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BEDZ shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF is currently valued at 34.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.43% and USD. View the chart live to track BEDZ movements.
How to buy BEDZ stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Hotel ETF shares at the current price of 34.37. Orders are usually placed near 34.37 or 34.67, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BEDZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEDZ stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.19 - 35.09 and current price 34.37. Many compare -0.15% and 17.91% before placing orders at 34.37 or 34.67. Explore the BEDZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the past year was 35.09. Within 25.19 - 35.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Hotel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Hotel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) over the year was 25.19. Comparing it with the current 34.37 and 25.19 - 35.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEDZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEDZ stock split?
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.39, and 12.43% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 34.39
- 시가
- 34.37
- Bid
- 34.37
- Ask
- 34.67
- 저가
- 34.37
- 고가
- 34.37
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- -0.06%
- 월 변동
- -0.15%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.43%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4