BDC: Belden Inc
129.45 USD 2.95 (2.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BDC exchange rate has changed by -2.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 128.54 and at a high of 132.52.
Follow Belden Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BDC News
- Belden stock hits all-time high at 133.67 USD
- Belden adopts new code of ethics approved by board of directors
- Belden stock hits all-time high at 133.01 USD
- Amphenol Rides On Communications Boom: What's the Path Ahead?
- Belden declares quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- Belden May Experience Tailwinds From Multiple Megatrends (NYSE:BDC)
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Belden Stock?
- DBC: Commodities Can Provide Uncorrelated Returns During Periods Of Market Turmoil
- Belden (BDC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Belden stock reaches all-time high at 132.18 USD
- Belden SVP Sells Shares Worth $689,000
- Strength Seen in Belden (BDC): Can Its 3.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Belden honors InUse with second annual Joseph C. Belden Innovation Award
- Nvidia To Rally More Than 38%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Belden (NYSE:BDC), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)
- Belden stock price target raised to $130 from $120 at Benchmark
- Truist maintains Buy on Belden stock, price target at $132
- Belden Launches Solutions that Deliver Secure Power Connections in Harsh Conditions and Simplify Edge-to-Cloud Data Flow
- Earn 8.2% From NMFC's Reliable Baby Bonds (NASDAQ:NMFCZ)
- Goldman adds Capital One stock to conviction list, removes Belden
- Belden introduces compact Cat 6A cable for smart buildings
- Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Belden’s 2024 Sustainability Report Details Significant Achievement Toward Goals
- Up 15%+, these stocks are leading the charge amid market’s historic u-turn
Daily Range
128.54 132.52
Year Range
83.38 133.76
- Previous Close
- 132.40
- Open
- 132.52
- Bid
- 129.45
- Ask
- 129.75
- Low
- 128.54
- High
- 132.52
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- -2.23%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.05%
- Year Change
- 11.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%