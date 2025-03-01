QuotesSections
BBUS: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

120.71 USD 0.40 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBUS exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.90 and at a high of 120.74.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBUS stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 120.71 today. It trades within 0.33%, yesterday's close was 120.31, and trading volume reached 557. The live price chart of BBUS shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 120.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.74% and USD. View the chart live to track BBUS movements.

How to buy BBUS stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 120.71. Orders are usually placed near 120.71 or 121.01, while 557 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow BBUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBUS stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 87.02 - 121.32 and current price 120.71. Many compare 4.76% and 20.11% before placing orders at 120.71 or 121.01. Explore the BBUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 121.32. Within 87.02 - 121.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 120.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) over the year was 87.02. Comparing it with the current 120.71 and 87.02 - 121.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBUS stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 120.31, and 16.74% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
119.90 120.74
Year Range
87.02 121.32
Previous Close
120.31
Open
120.09
Bid
120.71
Ask
121.01
Low
119.90
High
120.74
Volume
557
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
4.76%
6 Months Change
20.11%
Year Change
16.74%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8