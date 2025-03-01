시세섹션
BBUS: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

120.31 USD 0.33 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BBUS 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 120.01이고 고가는 120.60이었습니다.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

BBUS News

자주 묻는 질문

What is BBUS stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 120.31 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 119.98, and trading volume reached 166. The live price chart of BBUS shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 120.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BBUS movements.

How to buy BBUS stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 120.31. Orders are usually placed near 120.31 or 120.61, while 166 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow BBUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBUS stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 87.02 - 121.32 and current price 120.31. Many compare 4.41% and 19.71% before placing orders at 120.31 or 120.61. Explore the BBUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 121.32. Within 87.02 - 121.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 119.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) over the year was 87.02. Comparing it with the current 120.31 and 87.02 - 121.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBUS stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 119.98, and 16.35% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
120.01 120.60
년간 변동
87.02 121.32
이전 종가
119.98
시가
120.43
Bid
120.31
Ask
120.61
저가
120.01
고가
120.60
볼륨
166
일일 변동
0.28%
월 변동
4.41%
6개월 변동
19.71%
년간 변동율
16.35%
