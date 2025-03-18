- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BBP: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF
BBP exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.57 and at a high of 69.57.
Follow Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBP News
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- Can AI Help Revitalize The Healthcare Sector For Equity Investors?
- How New Treatments And U.S. Policy Changes Are Driving Healthcare Stocks
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Harnessing Nature's Wisdom: Gene-Editing Therapy For Cardiovascular Disease
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- 4 Calls For Trump’s Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- The HealthCare Sector: A Look At Sector Earnings Trends
- 3 Areas Of Focus As U.S. Earnings Strength Continues
- Healthcare Sector Checkup As U.S. Looks To Change Regulations
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- How Will New Tariffs Impact Your Investment Portfolio In 2025?
- The Great Transformation: Riding The Wave Of Change
- U.S. Consumers To Be Hit Hardest By Pharmaceutical Tariffs
- Trade Turbulence And The Tariff-ic Mess For Investors
- Volatility Brings Changes To Market Leadership
- How ESG Policies Can Keep The Healthcare Sector Fighting Fit
- Gold Rush: The Story Behind January's U.S. Trade Data
- Inflection Points: Trying To Reason With High Vol Season
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBP stock price today?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock is priced at 69.57 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 69.58, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BBP shows these updates.
Does Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF is currently valued at 69.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.99% and USD. View the chart live to track BBP movements.
How to buy BBP stock?
You can buy Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF shares at the current price of 69.57. Orders are usually placed near 69.57 or 69.87, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BBP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBP stock?
Investing in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.64 - 70.59 and current price 69.57. Many compare 0.59% and 19.15% before placing orders at 69.57 or 69.87. Explore the BBP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF in the past year was 70.59. Within 48.64 - 70.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) over the year was 48.64. Comparing it with the current 69.57 and 48.64 - 70.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBP stock split?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.58, and 11.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 69.58
- Open
- 69.57
- Bid
- 69.57
- Ask
- 69.87
- Low
- 69.57
- High
- 69.57
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.15%
- Year Change
- 11.99%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8