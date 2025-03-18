QuotesSections
BBP: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF

69.57 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBP exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.57 and at a high of 69.57.

Follow Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
69.57 69.57
Year Range
48.64 70.59
Previous Close
69.58
Open
69.57
Bid
69.57
Ask
69.87
Low
69.57
High
69.57
Volume
1
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
0.59%
6 Months Change
19.15%
Year Change
11.99%
