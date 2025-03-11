- 개요
BBP: Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF
BBP 환율이 오늘 2.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.04이고 고가는 69.58이었습니다.
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BBP News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BBP stock price today?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock is priced at 69.58 today. It trades within 2.25%, yesterday's close was 68.05, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BBP shows these updates.
Does Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF is currently valued at 69.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BBP movements.
How to buy BBP stock?
You can buy Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF shares at the current price of 69.58. Orders are usually placed near 69.58 or 69.88, while 3 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow BBP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBP stock?
Investing in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.64 - 70.59 and current price 69.58. Many compare 0.61% and 19.16% before placing orders at 69.58 or 69.88. Explore the BBP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF in the past year was 70.59. Within 48.64 - 70.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 68.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF (BBP) over the year was 48.64. Comparing it with the current 69.58 and 48.64 - 70.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBP stock split?
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Products ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 68.05, and 12.01% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 68.05
- 시가
- 69.04
- Bid
- 69.58
- Ask
- 69.88
- 저가
- 69.04
- 고가
- 69.58
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 2.25%
- 월 변동
- 0.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 19.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.01%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4