BBOT: Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc.
BBOT exchange rate has changed by 5.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.4500 and at a high of 13.6800.
Follow Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBOT stock price today?
Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. stock is priced at 13.1200 today. It trades within 12.4500 - 13.6800, yesterday's close was 12.3800, and trading volume reached 236. The live price chart of BBOT shows these updates.
Does Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. is currently valued at 13.1200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.25% and USD. View the chart live to track BBOT movements.
How to buy BBOT stock?
You can buy Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. shares at the current price of 13.1200. Orders are usually placed near 13.1200 or 13.1230, while 236 and 5.38% show market activity. Follow BBOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBOT stock?
Investing in Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 8.7000 - 13.6800 and current price 13.1200. Many compare 9.70% and 38.25% before placing orders at 13.1200 or 13.1230. Explore the BBOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. in the past year was 13.6800. Within 8.7000 - 13.6800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.3800 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (BBOT) over the year was 8.7000. Comparing it with the current 13.1200 and 8.7000 - 13.6800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBOT stock split?
Bridgebio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.3800, and 38.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.3800
- Open
- 12.4500
- Bid
- 13.1200
- Ask
- 13.1230
- Low
- 12.4500
- High
- 13.6800
- Volume
- 236
- Daily Change
- 5.98%
- Month Change
- 9.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.25%
- Year Change
- 38.25%