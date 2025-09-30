QuotesSections
Currencies / BBLU
BBLU: EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

15.03 USD 0.10 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBLU exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.88 and at a high of 15.03.

Follow EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBLU stock price today?

EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock is priced at 15.03 today. It trades within 0.67%, yesterday's close was 14.93, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of BBLU shows these updates.

Does EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF is currently valued at 15.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.88% and USD. View the chart live to track BBLU movements.

How to buy BBLU stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF shares at the current price of 15.03. Orders are usually placed near 15.03 or 15.33, while 113 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow BBLU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBLU stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.01 - 15.09 and current price 15.03. Many compare 5.85% and 18.44% before placing orders at 15.03 or 15.33. Explore the BBLU price chart live with daily changes.

What are EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the past year was 15.09. Within 11.01 - 15.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF performance using the live chart.

What are EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) over the year was 11.01. Comparing it with the current 15.03 and 11.01 - 15.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBLU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBLU stock split?

EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.93, and 17.88% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
14.88 15.03
Year Range
11.01 15.09
Previous Close
14.93
Open
14.92
Bid
15.03
Ask
15.33
Low
14.88
High
15.03
Volume
113
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
5.85%
6 Months Change
18.44%
Year Change
17.88%
