- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BBLU: EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF
BBLU 환율이 오늘 0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.88이고 고가는 14.96이었습니다.
EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BBLU stock price today?
EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock is priced at 14.93 today. It trades within 0.20%, yesterday's close was 14.90, and trading volume reached 87. The live price chart of BBLU shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF is currently valued at 14.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.10% and USD. View the chart live to track BBLU movements.
How to buy BBLU stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF shares at the current price of 14.93. Orders are usually placed near 14.93 or 15.23, while 87 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow BBLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBLU stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.01 - 15.09 and current price 14.93. Many compare 5.14% and 17.65% before placing orders at 14.93 or 15.23. Explore the BBLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the past year was 15.09. Within 11.01 - 15.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) over the year was 11.01. Comparing it with the current 14.93 and 11.01 - 15.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBLU stock split?
EA Series Trust EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.90, and 17.10% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 14.90
- 시가
- 14.95
- Bid
- 14.93
- Ask
- 15.23
- 저가
- 14.88
- 고가
- 14.96
- 볼륨
- 87
- 일일 변동
- 0.20%
- 월 변동
- 5.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.10%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4