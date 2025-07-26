QuotesSections
BBCA
BBCA: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

86.74 USD 0.18 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBCA exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.43 and at a high of 86.82.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
86.43 86.82
Year Range
64.65 86.96
Previous Close
86.92
Open
86.81
Bid
86.74
Ask
87.04
Low
86.43
High
86.82
Volume
260
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
3.32%
6 Months Change
22.01%
Year Change
20.34%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev