BBAI-WT: BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh
BBAI-WT exchange rate has changed by -2.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.1600 and at a high of 2.4999.
Follow BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BBAI-WT stock price today?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh stock is priced at 2.2787 today. It trades within -2.20%, yesterday's close was 2.3300, and trading volume reached 242. The live price chart of BBAI-WT shows these updates.
Does BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh stock pay dividends?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh is currently valued at 2.2787. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1527.64% and USD. View the chart live to track BBAI-WT movements.
How to buy BBAI-WT stock?
You can buy BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh shares at the current price of 2.2787. Orders are usually placed near 2.2787 or 2.2817, while 242 and -8.80% show market activity. Follow BBAI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBAI-WT stock?
Investing in BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh involves considering the yearly range 0.0963 - 4.0000 and current price 2.2787. Many compare 67.55% and 159.18% before placing orders at 2.2787 or 2.2817. Explore the BBAI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 4.0000. Within 0.0963 - 4.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.3300 helps spot resistance levels. Track BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh performance using the live chart.
What are Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI-WT) over the year was 0.0963. Comparing it with the current 2.2787 and 0.0963 - 4.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBAI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBAI-WT stock split?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.3300, and 1527.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.3300
- Open
- 2.4987
- Bid
- 2.2787
- Ask
- 2.2817
- Low
- 2.1600
- High
- 2.4999
- Volume
- 242
- Daily Change
- -2.20%
- Month Change
- 67.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 159.18%
- Year Change
- 1527.64%
