BBAI-WT: BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh
BBAI-WT 환율이 오늘 -5.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.1600이고 고가는 2.4999이었습니다.
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BBAI-WT stock price today?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh stock is priced at 2.2001 today. It trades within -5.58%, yesterday's close was 2.3300, and trading volume reached 276. The live price chart of BBAI-WT shows these updates.
Does BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh stock pay dividends?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh is currently valued at 2.2001. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1471.50% and USD. View the chart live to track BBAI-WT movements.
How to buy BBAI-WT stock?
You can buy BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh shares at the current price of 2.2001. Orders are usually placed near 2.2001 or 2.2031, while 276 and -11.95% show market activity. Follow BBAI-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBAI-WT stock?
Investing in BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh involves considering the yearly range 0.0963 - 4.0000 and current price 2.2001. Many compare 61.77% and 150.24% before placing orders at 2.2001 or 2.2031. Explore the BBAI-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 4.0000. Within 0.0963 - 4.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.3300 helps spot resistance levels. Track BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh performance using the live chart.
What are Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI-WT) over the year was 0.0963. Comparing it with the current 2.2001 and 0.0963 - 4.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBAI-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBAI-WT stock split?
BigBear.ai Inc Redeemable Warrants, each exercisable for one sh has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.3300, and 1471.50% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 2.3300
- 시가
- 2.4987
- Bid
- 2.2001
- Ask
- 2.2031
- 저가
- 2.1600
- 고가
- 2.4999
- 볼륨
- 276
- 일일 변동
- -5.58%
- 월 변동
- 61.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 150.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 1471.50%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4