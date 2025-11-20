- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVX: AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD.
AVX exchange rate has changed by 7.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.5600 and at a high of 1.8400.
Follow AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AVX stock price today?
AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. stock is priced at 1.6050 today. It trades within 1.5600 - 1.8400, yesterday's close was 1.5000, and trading volume reached 350. The live price chart of AVX shows these updates.
Does AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. stock pay dividends?
AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. is currently valued at 1.6050. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.13% and USD. View the chart live to track AVX movements.
How to buy AVX stock?
You can buy AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. shares at the current price of 1.6050. Orders are usually placed near 1.6050 or 1.6080, while 350 and -2.73% show market activity. Follow AVX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AVX stock?
Investing in AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. involves considering the yearly range 1.4300 - 2.6400 and current price 1.6050. Many compare -33.13% and -33.13% before placing orders at 1.6050 or 1.6080. Explore the AVX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. stock highest prices?
The highest price of AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. in the past year was 2.6400. Within 1.4300 - 2.6400, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. performance using the live chart.
What are AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. (AVX) over the year was 1.4300. Comparing it with the current 1.6050 and 1.4300 - 2.6400 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AVX stock split?
AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.5000, and -33.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.5000
- Open
- 1.6500
- Bid
- 1.6050
- Ask
- 1.6080
- Low
- 1.5600
- High
- 1.8400
- Volume
- 350
- Daily Change
- 7.00%
- Month Change
- -33.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -33.13%
- Year Change
- -33.13%
- Act
- -1.7
- Fcst
- 3.9
- Prev
- -12.8
- Act
- 6.0
- Fcst
- 6.1
- Prev
- 4.6
- Act
- 220 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 228 K
- Act
- 1.974 M
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.946 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.10 M
- Fcst
- 4.08 M
- Prev
- 4.05 M
- Act
- 1.2%
- Fcst
- 4.3%
- Prev
- 1.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.843%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 1.734%