QuotesSections
Currencies / AVUS
Back to US Stock Market

AVUS: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

108.86 USD 0.12 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVUS exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.37 and at a high of 108.95.

Follow Avantis U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVUS News

Daily Range
108.37 108.95
Year Range
79.20 108.99
Previous Close
108.74
Open
108.95
Bid
108.86
Ask
109.16
Low
108.37
High
108.95
Volume
479
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
3.87%
6 Months Change
18.31%
Year Change
14.61%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev