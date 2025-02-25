Currencies / AVUS
AVUS: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF
108.86 USD 0.12 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVUS exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.37 and at a high of 108.95.
Follow Avantis U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
108.37 108.95
Year Range
79.20 108.99
- Previous Close
- 108.74
- Open
- 108.95
- Bid
- 108.86
- Ask
- 109.16
- Low
- 108.37
- High
- 108.95
- Volume
- 479
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.31%
- Year Change
- 14.61%