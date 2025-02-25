시세섹션
통화 / AVUS
AVUS: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

108.49 USD 0.14 (0.13%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AVUS 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 108.21이고 고가는 108.76이었습니다.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

AVUS News

자주 묻는 질문

What is AVUS stock price today?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 108.49 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 108.35, and trading volume reached 581. The live price chart of AVUS shows these updates.

Does Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 108.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.22% and USD. View the chart live to track AVUS movements.

How to buy AVUS stock?

You can buy Avantis U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 108.49. Orders are usually placed near 108.49 or 108.79, while 581 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow AVUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVUS stock?

Investing in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.20 - 109.30 and current price 108.49. Many compare 3.52% and 17.91% before placing orders at 108.49 or 108.79. Explore the AVUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 109.30. Within 79.20 - 109.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) over the year was 79.20. Comparing it with the current 108.49 and 79.20 - 109.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVUS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVUS stock split?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.35, and 14.22% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
108.21 108.76
년간 변동
79.20 109.30
이전 종가
108.35
시가
108.76
Bid
108.49
Ask
108.79
저가
108.21
고가
108.76
볼륨
581
일일 변동
0.13%
월 변동
3.52%
6개월 변동
17.91%
년간 변동율
14.22%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4