Currencies / AVBH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AVBH: AVIDBANK HOLDINGS INC
26.2300 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVBH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3700 and at a high of 26.3000.
Follow AVIDBANK HOLDINGS INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.3700 26.3000
Year Range
23.2600 26.5750
- Previous Close
- 26.2300
- Open
- 26.2500
- Bid
- 26.2300
- Ask
- 26.2330
- Low
- 25.3700
- High
- 26.3000
- Volume
- 256
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 4.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.75%
- Year Change
- 9.75%
21 September, Sunday